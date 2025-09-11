74°
Town of Kentwood holds September 11th remembrance ceremony

Thursday, September 11 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

KENTWOOD - The town of Kentwood held a remembrance ceremony for the September 11th attacks Thursday morning at the community center pavilion.

Attendees shared stories of where they were when they learned of the attacks and placed a wreath to honor victims.

Town officials told WBRZ they wanted to make sure no one forgets the impact of the tragic attacks.

