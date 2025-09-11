74°
Latest Weather Blog
Town of Kentwood holds September 11th remembrance ceremony
KENTWOOD - The town of Kentwood held a remembrance ceremony for the September 11th attacks Thursday morning at the community center pavilion.
Attendees shared stories of where they were when they learned of the attacks and placed a wreath to honor victims.
Trending News
Town officials told WBRZ they wanted to make sure no one forgets the impact of the tragic attacks.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. Amant, Dunham football teams pick up wins
-
FBI investigating threat sent to students at Southern, other HBCUs
-
St. Mary Parish breaks ground on future sheriff's office facility
-
Two alleged fentanyl dealers arrested in Ascension Parish, charged in Assumption Parish
-
Mechanic fatally crushed while working on vehicle Thursday