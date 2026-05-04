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Town of Fordoche searching for new police chief
FORDOCHE — The Town of Fordoche posted a job opening for the Fordoche Police Chief on Monday, following former Police Chief Tait Slocum's retirement in December 2024.
Officer Derrick Poirreier was appointed police chief in 2025. Applications are available at the Fordoche Town Hall.
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A proposed bill, which has passed through the house and is currently in the Senate Committee on Local and Municipal Affairs, would make the chief position appointed rather than elected.
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