Town in East Feliciana issued boil water advisory
EAST FELICIANA PARISH - A boil water advisory has been issued for the Village of Wilson.
The New Water Well system has caused an increase in water pressure, causing lines to be flushed. Due to the issue, residents in the area may experience low water pressure.
As a precaution, the Village of Wilson Water System has issued the advisory. It will remain in effect until rescinded by the water system.
