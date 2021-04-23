Tow truck driver fatally hit by car after stopping on I-12 to load stranded vehicle

74°
Friday, April 23 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Rachel Mipro

COVINGTON - A tow truck driver was killed early Friday morning when another driver side-swiped his truck and fatally injured him.

Tyler Patrick Quave, a 23-year-old St. Tammany resident, pulled over on the interstate around 6 a.m. to load a stranded car onto his truck.

Quave was standing in an I-12 exit lane near LA 21 wearing reflective gear with his tow truck lights on when the accident happened. The other driver failed to switch lanes, hitting Quave's truck and then striking him.

Quave was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the other driver was uninjured.

