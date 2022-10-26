Tourist sues Louisiana State Police over 2015 arrest

NEW ORLEANS - Five Louisiana State Police troopers and the agency's leader have been sued for an alleged unconstitutional stop and arrest last year of a 17-year-old tourist in New Orleans' French Quarter.



The lawsuit was filed Friday in federal court by Lyle Dotson, of Muncie, Indiana, and his father, Olon Dotson, a professor of architecture at Ball State University. Attorneys Jim Craig and Emily Washington of the Roderick and Solange MacArthur Justice Center at New Orleans and New Orleans attorney Elizabeth Cummings represent the Dotsons.



The lawsuit contends state police physically assaulted and arrested Lyle Dotson on Oct. 7, 2015, without lawful authority.



State police have had a regular presence in the city in recent years as the city has struggled to rebuild a depleted police force.