Tourist reported missing in New Orleans before Mardi Gras weekend

NEW ORLEANS - Authorities are looking for a Colorado woman that was last seen Thursday night.

According to NOPD, 22-year-old Becky Pierto left her Airbnb located in Treme around 5:15 p.m. on Feb.20.

Pierto left the property after she had an argument with friends. A person told police that Pierto was intoxicated when she left and did not take her phone or purse with her.

Pierto is described as a Hispanic woman, 5'0", and weighs about 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow sweater and blue jeans with no shoes.

Pierto was last seen at her Airbnb on N. Villere Street.

Anyone with information on Pierto's location is asked to call NOPD detectives at 504-658-6010.