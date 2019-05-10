Tour highest-valued Dream Home starting this weekend, next 5 weekends before giveaway

BATON ROUGE – The highest-valued St. Jude Dream Home ever opens for tours this weekend.

The home will be open Saturday from nine to 5 and Sunday from noon to 5. The home will be open for tours for the next five weekends, leading up to the giveaway in June.

Construction completion and open house tour schedule also mean time is running out to secure a chance at winning the home. Only a limited number of tickets are sold each year, and sales are increasing. Call (800) 726-6409 to purchase a $100 Dream Home ticket.

Click HERE to buy a ticket online.

The home, valued at $735,000, is in the new Rouzan community off Perkins Road on the edge of Southdowns in Baton Rouge. It features 3,400-square-feet, five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bath. All of the latest amenities can be found inside. Outside also features a large, private porch with a gas grill.

Alvarez Construction is building the Dream Home, as it has done for countless years.

Tickets are also entered into other prizes, including a 2019 Genesis G80. The $48,790 automobile is provided by All Star Automotive.

The home is located at 1933 Rouzan Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808.

Find more prize information HERE.

Watch the Dream Home Giveaway live on WBRZ June 9.

*********************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz