Tour de France fan arrested for allegedly causing series of cycling crashes

BREST, France - French officials say a fan who stepped in front of a pack of cyclists participating in the Tour de France and triggered a series of crashes, has been arrested, according to CNN.

The Brest prosecutor's office says authorities are questioning the woman who allegedly stepped into the roadway holding a large banner during the first stage of the world famous race last Saturday.

The unidentified woman was holding a large sign that said, 'ALLEZ OPI-OMI !' in French and German, which translates to 'Go Grandma and Grandpa.'

At this time, officials are unsure of the sign's meaning.

That said, authorities are well aware of the effect her alleged actions had on the race. After the sign hit German rider Tony Martin who was cycling near the head of the pack, Martin fell, and this triggered one crash after another among dozens of riders behind him.

CNN reports that on Tuesday, during stage four, the peloton halted the race for about a minute in a silent protest for safer racing conditions.