Tour de France disrupted, multiple cyclists injured due to fan holding sign

The Tour de France, hailed as cycling's most prestigious race, is known for requiring massive amounts of focus and endurance.

But as 2021's Tour de France unfolded Saturday, a number of bicyclists lost their focus and the endurance they'd developed over months of training was interrupted as the world-famous race briefly devolved into chaos.

The disruption, CNN reports, was traced back to a fan who stepped in front of the pack of cyclists with a large sign and in so doing, caused a number of the cyclists to crash into one another in a series of injury-causing collisions.

The incident occurred during the first stage of the race as German cyclist Tony Martin collided with the overenthusiastic fan.

Many of Martin’s Jumbo-Visma teammates were affected by the crash, and part of the race was brought to a near-standstill.

CNN notes that the incident led to the first withdrawal of the race as Jasha Sütterlin of Team DSM was forced to pull out with an injury.

The 2012 Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins expressed disappointment in the fan's actions during the race.

In regards to the fan, Wiggins told Eurosport, "They're part and parcel of the spectacle of the Tour de France," "And this year, in particular, being able to come back onto the route and watch it. I don't know how you police it."

The crash had a tragic result on the race, with it taking almost 25 kilometers for the peloton to fully regroup.