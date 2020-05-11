Total of eight virus-related inmate deaths in Louisiana State Prisons

Novel coronavirus has been responsible for the deaths of more than 2,000 Louisianians and as of Monday morning, Louisiana's Department of Corrections is reporting a slight uptick in the number of inmate deaths due to the illness.

Officials say that since the virus hit Louisiana, a total of eight state inmates have succumbed to COVID-19.

According to data released by Louisiana's DOC, coronavirus claimed the lives of six inmates at Louisiana State Penitentiary and two at Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women- Hunt.

The prisoners who died over the weekend are among an increasing number of infected inmates.

At this time, officials say a total of 14 inmates have successfully recovered from the virus and 337 are still fighting it, with the majority of these cases at Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women- Hunt (161 patients) and Louisiana State Penitentiary (72 patients).