61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Total of eight virus-related inmate deaths in Louisiana State Prisons

4 hours 1 minute 17 seconds ago Monday, May 11 2020 May 11, 2020 May 11, 2020 4:06 AM May 11, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Novel coronavirus has been responsible for the deaths of more than 2,000 Louisianians and as of Monday morning, Louisiana's Department of Corrections is reporting a slight uptick in the number of inmate deaths due to the illness.

Officials say that since the virus hit Louisiana, a total of eight state inmates have succumbed to COVID-19.

According to data released by Louisiana's DOC, coronavirus claimed the lives of six inmates at Louisiana State Penitentiary and two at Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women- Hunt. 

The prisoners who died over the weekend are among an increasing number of infected inmates. 

At this time, officials say a total of 14 inmates have successfully recovered from the virus and 337 are still fighting it, with the majority of these cases at Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women- Hunt (161 patients) and Louisiana State Penitentiary (72 patients).

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days