Louisiana reports 245 new coronavirus cases; fewer patients in hospitals Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Health officials reported 245 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 38,054 confirmed cases statewide.

The state also reported 11 more deaths, bringing the total to 2,596 statewide. The daily number of patients hospitalized decreased again to 831 as of Tuesday.

According to the state, a total of 28,700 people have recovered from the virus as of May 24.

The state entered the first phase of reopening May 15. The governor's new proclamation will allow most businesses to reopen statewide with limits on capacity. You can find more details on the order here.

The state releases updated number of COVID-19 patients in Louisiana at noon every day. Scroll to the data in the middle of the page for details.

Specific, parish-by-parish data is available by navigating to the "By Parish" tab on the data feed in the middle of this story.

Cumulative Case Counts by parish, as of Monday (5/25):

Ascension: 792 cases / 55 deaths

Assumption: 245 cases / 12 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 3,462 cases / 230 deaths

East Feliciana: 190 cases / 28 deaths

Iberville: 556 cases / 40 deaths

Livingston: 399 cases / 27 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 188 cases / 22 deaths

St. James: 292 cases / 25 deaths

Tangipahoa: 810 cases / 33 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 157 cases / 30 deaths

West Feliciana: 205 cases / 12 deaths

Our Lady of the Lake, Baton Rouge General and Ochsner are treating patients.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon daily; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported the state's first positive case of the virus at an Orleans Parish hospital March 9. The Department of Health said the initial case was not travel-related and was "community acquired."

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

