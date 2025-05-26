Total of 12 people accused of helping escaped NOLA inmates arrested as search continues

NEW ORLEANS — A total of 12 people have been arrested for allegedly helping 10 inmates before and after their escape from the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

WWL reports that, since Friday, several people have been arrested, accused of helping the escapees. The following people were arrested as accessories after the fact to the May 16 jailbreak:

- Emmitt Weber, 28 (arrested Friday in New Orleans East; allegedly helped two escapees)

- Angel McKey, 41 (arrested Friday in Plaquemines Parish; accused of helping fugitives)

- Lenton Vanburen Sr., 48 (arrested Friday in Plaquemines Parish; accused of helping fugitives)

- Patricia Vanburen, 18 (arrested Saturday in Plaquemines Parish; accused of driving escapee Lenton Vanburen Jr. to Mississippi)

- Tyshanea Randolph, 27 (arrested Saturday in Plaquemines Parish; accused of driving escapee Lenton Vanburen Jr. to Mississippi)

The five people arrested as accessories are being held on $1 million bonds, arrest records indicate.

Lenika Vanburen, 28, was also arrested on a fugitive charge and WWL reports that she was in contact with Lenton Vanburen Jr. before and after the escape.



Last week, WBRZ reported on six other people who were arrested for helping the inmates, including jail maintenance worker Sterling Williams, who is accused of helping the inmates escape by shutting off plumbing and inmate Trevon Williams, who is accused of helping the other inmates escape the facility.

Four other people — Casey Smith, Connie Weeden, Cortnie Harris and Corvanntay Baptiste — were also arrested, all accused of helping the escapees in one form or another after the breakout.

Five people who escaped the jail remain at large. They were in jail on the following charges:

Lenton Vanburen Jr., 26 – Charged with second-degree murder and armed robbery for November 2021 homicide in New Orleans East; competency hearing set for May 29.

Antoine Massey, 32 – Booked in March on vehicle theft and domestic abuse battery; also wanted in St. Tammany Parish on suspicion of rape and kidnapping. A judge issued a protective order in Orleans Parish and he had not entered a plea before the escape.

Derrick Groves, 27 – Convicted of killing two men on Mardi Gras Day 2018 in the Ninth Ward; awaiting sentencing.

Leo Tate, 31 – Pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice charges in 2021 after a 19-year-old was killed and a 16-year-old was hospitalized following a 2018 Seventh Ward shooting; sentenced to 10 years.

Jermain Donald, 42 – Charged with December 2023 second-degree murder and possession of a firearm, among other charges.