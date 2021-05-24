Total lunar eclipse known as 'Flower Blood Moon' to occur Wednesday

A once in a lifetime event will occur Wednesday morning, according to ABC News, when this week's full moon appears in the night sky much brighter and larger than usual.

The Farmer's Almanac says this phenomenon is known as a "Flower Blood Moon," and it explains that this unusual full moon will be roughly 222,000 miles away from the Earth early Wednesday morning.

The odd name for the celestial event comes from the fact that the event is both a full moon in May and a total lunar eclipse. A full moon that occurs in May is known as the "Flower Moon," and the name of a total lunar eclipse is known as a "blood moon" because it gives the moon a reddish hue.

Since the two events will occur simultaneously on May 26, the phenomenon is being called the "Super Flower Blood Moon."

Astronomers say the moon will be at its brightest and largest at 6:14 a.m. CST.