Tornadoes cause damage in Mississippi; Tupelo hit at night

1 hour 58 minutes 45 seconds ago Monday, May 03 2021 May 3, 2021 May 03, 2021 4:58 AM May 03, 2021 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
A tornado in Holmes County, Mississippi on Sunday, May 2, 2021 Photo: Will Vaughn/ABC 16 WAPT

Multiple tornadoes were reported across Mississippi on Sunday, causing some damage but no immediate word of injuries.

A line of severe storms rolled through the state Sunday afternoon and into the nighttime hours. Late Sunday, a “tornado emergency” was declared for Tupelo and surrounding areas. Meteorologists urged residents to take cover.

“Damage has been reported in the City of Tupelo,” the mayor’s office said in a Facebook post just before 11 p.m. “Emergency crews are currently assessing the degree of damage. Please do not get out and drive.”

Photos retweeted by the National Weather Service in Memphis showed several downed trees and power lines. Tupelo Middle School sustained some damage, as well as houses and businesses.

News outlets also reported tornados near Yazoo City, Byram and Tchula earlier in the day. The National Weather Service in Jackson shared several images of funnel clouds across different parts of the state.

No injuries were immediately reported.

