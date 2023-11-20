Latest Weather Blog
TORNADO WATCH issued for parts of Capital Area until 11pm
The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana Parishes as well as, Amite, Pike and Wilkinson Counties until 11pm Tuesday.
A TORNADO WATCH means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and/or damaging winds in and around the watch area. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. If a tornado warning is issued, seek shelter in a low-level, interior room of a sturdy building. Take pets (on a leash) with you, have on hard-soled shoes, monitor storm coverage on a wireless device and cover your head in the event of wind or tornado impact. For more on tornado safety, CLICK HERE.
The primary threats include a few tornadoes with a couple intense tornadoes possible, scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph and isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter. Thunderstorms will move eastward this afternoon and evening while posing a threat for tornadoes, damaging winds, and isolated hail. The threat for strong tornadoes will likely persist with any sustained supercell.
Remember that the WBRZ WX App. is *free* on Apple and Android devices and can be used for breaking weather alerts, live radar, as well as daily and hourly forecast details. If your power or broadcast signal is ever lost, you can watch live coverage on the WBRZ News App. For even more, plug in to the WBRZ Weather Team on Facebook and “X”.
