TORNADO WATCH issued for parishes and counties north of I-12

The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH until 11 p.m. for East Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, and West Feliciana Parishes, as well as Amite and Wilkinson Counties. Thunderstorms are expected to develop and intensify this afternoon, bringing a severe weather risk that will continue into the evening.

A tornado threat will develop this afternoon and persist into the evening, with the strongest risk tied to the more powerful supercells mainly along and north of the I-12 corridor. Large to very large hail, ranging from 1 to 2.5 inches in diameter, is also possible alongside damaging wind gusts. The greatest severe threat should wrap up before midnight as we lose storm energy.

A TORNADO WATCH means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and/or damaging winds in and around the watch area. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. If a tornado warning is issued, seek shelter in a low-level, interior room of a sturdy building. Take pets (on a leash) with you, have on hard-soled shoes, monitor storm coverage on a wireless device and cover your head in the event of wind or tornado impact. For more on tornado safety, CLICK HERE.

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