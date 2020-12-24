TORNADO WATCH issued for entire WBRZ Forecast Area until 2am

The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for the entire WBRZ Weather Forecast Area until 2am Thursday. TORNADO WATCH means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and/or damaging winds in and around the watch area. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. If a tornado warning is issued, seek shelter in a low-level, interior room of a sturdy building. Take pets (on a leash) with you, have on hard-soled shoes, monitor storm coverage on a wireless device and cover your head in the event of wind or tornado impact. For more on tornado safety, CLICK HERE.

Here is a quick overview of what is happening with a strong line of thunderstorms to our west. TORNADO WATCH, STRONG WINDS, COLD TEMPS... all in our discussion on News 2 at 10 @WBRZ! #LaWX #MsWX pic.twitter.com/NlFLDcajFH — Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) December 24, 2020

According to the Storm Prediction Center, a line of thunderstorms is intensifying from southeast Texas into central Louisiana. These storms will track across the watch area this evening and tonight, posing a risk of locally damaging wind gusts and perhaps a tornado or two. Get the full WBRZ Weather Forecast by CLICKING HERE.

