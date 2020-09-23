TORNADO WATCH issued for Baton Rouge, areas N.W. until 10pm

The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, and West Feliciana Parishes as well as, Amite, Pike and Wilkinson Counties until 10pm Wednesday.

The post-tropical remnants of Beta will continue to move northeastward across the region, with strong low-level shear and a moist environment conducive for a risk for a couple of brief tornadoes and isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible. For the remainder of your local forecast, CLICK HERE.

A TORNADO WATCH means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and/or damaging winds in and around the watch area. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. If a tornado warning is issued, seek shelter in a low-level, interior room of a sturdy building. For more on tornadoes and how to stay safe, CLICK HERE.

Remember, a watch means, “conditions are favorable, and a particular threat could develop” and a warning means, “that threat is happening and you should take action immediately.” If a TORNADO WARNING is issued, seek shelter in a low-level, interior room of a sturdy building. Take pets (on a leash) with you, have on hard-soled shoes, monitor storm coverage on a wireless device and cover your head in the event of wind or tornado impact.

Remember that the WBRZ WX App. is *free* on Apple and Android devices and can used to watch live coverage of storms while you are in your safe shelter or if electricity is lost.

