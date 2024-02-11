Tornado watch issued for areas north of Baton Rouge

A tornado watch has been issued for areas north Baton Rouge. This includes Wilkinson and Amite county. While the watch does not include Baton Rouge and areas to the south, that does not mean there is no threat for severe weather in those areas. The watch area is just where severe weather is most likely to occur.

A TORNADO WATCH means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and/or damaging winds in and around the watch area. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. If a tornado warning is issued, seek shelter in a low-level, interior room of a sturdy building. Take pets (on a leash) with you, have on hard-soled shoes, monitor storm coverage on a wireless device and cover your head in the event of wind or tornado impact. For more on tornado safety, CLICK HERE.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will remain possible even after dark. Some of these could be strong to severe. A cold front will sweep through closer to midnight. This will end the severe threat, and get rid of most of the showers and thunderstorms. It will also begin to lower temperatures. The low in the morning will be around 54 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Some lingering spotty showers will be possible in the AM hours, but the 2nd half of the day should be dry. Highs will top out around 62 degrees under partly sunny skies.

Up Next: Skies will completely clear out for Mardi Gras with high's in the 60's. That nice weather is expected to continue into Wednesday, with highs warming into the upper 60's. Clouds will return to the area by Thursday but the next rain chance will hold off until at least Friday. The best chance of rain as of right now looks to be on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will cool down once again and skies will begin to clear on Sunday.

