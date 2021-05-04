Tornado Watch for northern parts of the WBRZ viewing area

A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena Parishes, and Wilkinson and Amite Counties until 6 pm tonight.

*TORNADO WATCH* for the shaded area. We're tracking storms and will bring you warnings, if issued. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/FHXQCc7l62 — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) May 4, 2021

A TORNADO WATCH means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and/or damaging winds in and around the watch area. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. If a tornado warning is issued, seek shelter in a low-level, interior room of a sturdy building. Take pets (on a leash) with you, have on hard-soled shoes, monitor storm coverage on a wireless device and cover your head in the event of wind or tornado impact. For more on tornado safety, CLICK HERE.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for parts of the WBRZ viewing area until 1 am Wednesday.

***FLASH FLOOD WATCH*** for the shaded area. We'll have updated forecasts and post warnings, if issued. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/A9lJzKn7Ui — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) May 4, 2021

THE FORECAST

Tuesday: The severe weather risk for today now includes the risk for localized flooding. This morning, there are early indications of some shower and storm activity that will move in ahead of the cold front. All the severe weather ingredients are expected to be present this afternoon and there is a level 3/5 enhanced risk for severe weather issued for today. The Mississippi Counties are under a level 4/5 moderate risk. Any early activity in our area could use up those severe weather ingredients before the cold front can form any strong or severe storms in the afternoon. This means that storms could be weaker than previously forecast, it is all dependent on late morning showers. Areas north of Baton Rouge will likely see a few rounds of rain and that’s why the Flash Flood Watch is in place, use caution on the roadways!

The cold front will be making its way through the area in the afternoon and there will be more shower and storm activity along the boundary. These storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, heavy downpours, or even a tornado. Tornado formation will be most likely in the northern most areas included in the Tornado Watch, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena Parishes, and Wilkinson and Amite Counties.

The radar may be very active during school dismissal and evening commute time. Be sure to check current conditions, so you know where the heaviest storms are located. You can see live radar 24/7 on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android devices (Click the links to download).

Temperatures today started near 80 degrees and will continue heating up until the rain reaches your area. Expect “feels like” temperatures in the upper 90s before the rain quickly drops temperatures into the 70s. Overnight we will cool down into the 60s.

Up Next: Wednesday morning will have a few leftover showers and storms mainly for areas south of Baton Rouge. Then the clearing will begin. Some drier air will move in and Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 80s and overnight lows in the low 60s. The drier air will allow for temperatures to drop into the upper 50s on Friday and Saturday morning. Mostly sunny and dry conditions will continue through the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather—severe thunderstorms—please have access to alerts through Saturday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+, and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.