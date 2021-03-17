Tornado tears through Wilkinson County on Wednesday evening

WILKINSON COUNTY, MS. - An apparent tornado ripped through areas in southwest Mississippi during Wednesday's severe weather.

The tornado was reported to have touched down at Hwy. 61 North and Carter Loop Rd. in Woodville. A home was destroyed and several trees were uprooted.

Emergency crews are working on cleaning up the debris in the affected areas. Carter Loop Rd. remains closed due to the fallen trees.

No injuries were reported.