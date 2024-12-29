54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tornado confirmed near Gloster, Mississippi from Saturday's severe weather

10 hours 34 minutes 29 seconds ago Sunday, December 29 2024 Dec 29, 2024 December 29, 2024 10:31 AM December 29, 2024 in Weather
Source: The Storm Station
By: The Storm Station Meteorologists

A National Weather Service (NWS) Survey team determined a tornado touched down northeast of Gloster, Mississippi. Additional analysis is ongoing and a track, rating and maximum winds are expected to be released in the coming days.

NWS crews also rated an EF-1 tornado with maximum sustained winds of 90mph near Lacombe. That twister was on the ground for more than one mile. 

Trending News

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days