Tori Edwards' hot bat is the spark that lit the flame for LSU softball

BATON ROUGE - LSU softball's offense has been hot this season. The Tigers are second in the SEC with a team batting average of .361.

Some of that can be credited to redshirt freshman, Tori Edwards. Edwards was forced to miss most of the 2024 season after tearing a ligament in her foot in early March.

Since then, she is making up for lost time as she's leading LSU with 53 RBI and 13 homeruns so far this season. She is tied for first in the SEC in homeruns as well.

Edwards' powerful swing will be crucial for the Tigers the deeper they get into their SEC schedule.