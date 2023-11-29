63°
Latest Weather Blog
Toppled truck slows travel through Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH - An overturned concrete mixer created morning rush hour headaches in Livingston Parish on Wednesday.
The incident happened in the eastbound lanes of I-12 near mile marker 30. That's south of Holden.
The Livingston Police Department said no one was hurt in the accident.
Trending News
One lane of travel was closed as the scene was cleared.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Boil & Roux feuding with Denise Amoroso
-
Sheriff Edwards takes a look back at the last 20 years before...
-
Residents say nothing being done about rash of car break-ins, thefts at...
-
Millions allocated for security upgrades at EBR juvenile facility unspent; money was...
-
Apple 'NameDrop' feature worries some parents