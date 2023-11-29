63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Toppled truck slows travel through Livingston Parish

Wednesday, November 29 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

LIVINGSTON PARISH - An overturned concrete mixer created morning rush hour headaches in Livingston Parish on Wednesday.

The incident happened in the eastbound lanes of I-12 near mile marker 30. That's south of Holden.

The Livingston Police Department said no one was hurt in the accident.

One lane of travel was closed as the scene was cleared.

