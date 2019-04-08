Latest Weather Blog
Topless breast cancer survivor protests affordable health care at La. capitol
BATON ROUGE - Authorities won't cite a woman who traveled from New Orleans to the State Capitol to fight for affordable health care—while topless.
Paulette Leaphart spent Monday walking the steps of the capitol building holding a sign that read "universal health care for all."
She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014, and didn't have insurance at the time. The surgeries she needed to survive became costly. She doesn't want anyone else to go through what she did.
"I'm a mother, I have eight children, four adults, four still at home," Leaphart told WBRZ. "I had to sell cars, jewelry. I had to even move out of my home at one point to finance my life."
While she was outside, lawmakers got down to business inside to begin the 60-day legislative session. This session doesn't feature the threat of deep budget cuts or the heated budget-balancing tax debates of the prior three years. But the financial disagreements haven't entirely disappeared.
Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards and House Republican leaders are at odds about how much the state should spend in the budget year starting July 1.
