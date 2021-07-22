Latest Weather Blog
Topeka Street home destroyed in early morning blaze
BATON ROUGE - A north Baton Rouge residence was destroyed in an early morning house fire Thursday, officials say.
According to representatives with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, it was shortly after 1 a.m. when firefighters were alerted of a blaze within the 3500 block of Topeka Street, which is just west of Plank Road and off Mohican Street.
In an official report, first responders described what happened when they arrived at the scene of the incident, saying, "Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the home. They made entry through the front door and extinguished the fire."
No one was in the home at the time of the incident and no resulting injuries were reported.
The home is considered a total loss and officials say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
