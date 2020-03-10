Top parish attorney placed on probation for 'inappropriate interactions' with intern

Louisiana Supreme Court

BATON ROUGE- A top East Baton Rouge assistant parish attorney was put on probation Monday for allegedly having "inappropriate interactions" with a college student intern.

According to The Advocate, Tedrick Knightshead has been suspended by the state Supreme Court from the practice of law for a year and a day but deferred the entire suspension subject to his successful completion of the two years unsupervised probation.

"Any failure … to comply with the conditions of probation, or any misconduct during the probationary period, may be grounds for making the deferred suspension executory, or imposing additional discipline, as appropriate," the court wrote.

Knightshead has a private law practice but resigned from the Parish Attorney's Office in early December.

He acknowledged that he sent inappropriate text messages to the intern in 2016, telling the Louisiana Disciplinary Board it was "the DUMBEST mistake of my life."

Knightshead was former Parish Attorney Lea Anne Batson's first assistant.

While holding that position under Batson in April of 2016, an intern at the Parish Attorney's Office filed a formal discrimination/harassment complaint against Knighshead with the city-parish. She reported that he sent her text messages about not wearing enough dresses to work, according to documents filed at the Supreme Court in January.

"I responded saying I only had so many appropriate for work and he said, and I thought he was kidding, that I should send pictures of my non-work appropriate ones. When I received his texts I realized he was not kidding," she wrote in her complaint.

The intern said she spoke with Knightshead face-to-face the following month and he told her she was "too much of a goody-two-shoes for him."