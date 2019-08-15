90°
Top NASA official gets look at next moon rocket

Thursday, August 15 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: NASA
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - NASA's top official says the rocket expected to power the next mission to the moon is about 90 percent complete.
  
NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine spoke during a visit Thursday to a facility in New Orleans where the core stage is being built.
  
The 212-foot-tall core stage is made up of two liquid propellant tanks and four RS-25 engines.
  
In the months to come, the engine section will be attached to the rest of the core section. If all goes well, it will power the Artemis 1 test flight in 2020.
  
Plans call for the rocket to carry a crewless Orion capsule in a double loop around the moon during 25½ days in flight.
  
Future missions are expected to carry U.S. astronauts, including the first female astronaut to land on the moon.
