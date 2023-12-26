Top 5 Weather Events of 2023: #5 - Tangipahoa Tornado

In early February, an EF-2 tornado touched down near Fluker and I-55 in Tangipahoa Parish. Fortunately, nobody was killed or seriously hurt.

The twister was on the ground for three and a half miles and produced maximum winds of 115mph. It ripped up trees, flipped mobile homes, and damaged structures such as a gas station near Martin Luther King Road.

See more footage of the damage here

For several hours, LA Highway 440 and Interstate 55 were closed. Law enforcement had to ask residents to avoid unnecessary travel in the area.

Entergy reported that more than 300 homes were without electricity after the storm. According to Entergy spokesman David Freese, nine poles were downed, 20 spans of wire were damaged, and five transformers needed to be replaced.