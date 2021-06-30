Too many animals, not enough adoptions,resources; Here's how you can help

BATON ROUGE - A disturbing number of people taking to social media to post photos of abandoned boxes of kittens has animal lovers across the capitol area in rescue mode.

Volunteers at local shelters say over the last year, adoptions have spiked as people tried finding companions during the pandemic, but not all of those pets found their forever homes.

Now, people are getting rid of things that no longer serve them, and the director of Rescue Alliance says unfortunately for some, that includes their animals.

In addition to the break of those not-so-long-term commitments, it's also kitten season. Dozens of kittens are popping up in the area with no place to go, and some are even finding themselves in boxes, abandoned.

Jonathan Henriques with Rescue Alliance says it all starts with spaying and neutering these animals. Although giving kittens away free of charge or "to a good home" is a kind gesture, it can lead to several litters of other cats with nowhere to go.

Louisiana's Pet Overpopulation Advisory Council supports spaying and neutering animals to avoid the overwhelming amount of animals with not enough pet owners. One way to support this cause is by purchasing an "Animal Friendly license plate. The cost is $50 and the money goes toward those procedures.

Jeff Dorson is on the Pet Overpopulation Advisory Council and has worked with the Humane Society for decades. He tells WBRZ that so far in 2021, they've gotten more reports of inhumane dumps of animals, specifically kittens, than ever before.

Rescue Alliance works alongside the Humane Society to save animals from dangerous situations, like animal hoarding or kill shelters. After meeting a generous family during a hurricane rescue operation, the organization was able to use their facility to home dozens of cats.

Now, over 40 cats sit in the Ascension Parish warehouse. Henriques says they would take in dogs, too if they could, but unfortunately don't have the space.

Those who are no longer able to support their pet or have animals they can't take in can contact Rescue Alliance to schedule a no-questions-asked surrender.

Rescue Alliance is a non-profit organization supported by donations. Currently, supplies are being collected at the following locations:

PetStar Animal Care (38432 W. Airline Drive in Prairieville)

Petsmart of Gonzales (40451 Lowes Avenue)

To adopt one of the cats shown on 2une In Wednesday morning, you can contact Jonathan Henriques with Rescue Alliance by clicking here.