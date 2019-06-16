Latest Weather Blog
Tony Stewart will not face charges in deadly crash
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y.- A grand jury has decided against charging NASCAR star Tony Stewart in the August death of another driver at a sprint car race in upstate New York.
The decision was announced Wednesday, nearly seven weeks after Stewart's car struck and killed Kevin Ward Jr. at a dirt-track race on Aug. 9 in Canandaigua (can-uhn-DAY'-gwah). District Attorney Michael Tantillo also said Ward was under the influence of marijuana that night "enough to impair judgment."
Ward had climbed from his car after it had spun while racing alongside Stewart. The 20-year-old walked down the track, waving his arms in an apparent attempt to confront the three-time NASCAR champion.
The front of Stewart's car appeared to clear Ward, but Ward was struck by the right rear tire.
He died of blunt force trauma.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two EBRP inmates received Father's Day gifts like no others
-
Three stolen dirt bikes found, three still missing from Denham Springs home
-
Nightly closures on Highland Road, lane shifts on I-10 start this weekend
-
New ordinance will make it more expensive to build in Livingston Parish...
-
Judge clears officers for not arresting deputy after deadly crash
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field