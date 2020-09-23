TONIGHT: WBRZ presents primetime LSU TV show to get fans ready for COVID-impact home game

BATON ROUGE – Get ready for a very different LSU game day Saturday.

Tiger Stadium will be at 25% capacity and tailgating is banned outside because of the ongoing coronavirus health threat.

Watch WBRZ’s special presentation about what fans need to know ahead of the game. Game Day 2020 will be seen on WBRZ Channel 2 and streaming sites at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The 10 o’clock news will follow the special broadcast.

Encore presentations can be seen on WBRZ Plus Thursday and Friday (Sept. 24, 25) from 7-8 p.m. and 9 to 10 p.m.

Click HERE to watch it live, streaming on WBRZ.com. Check Roku and Amazon Fire TV apps for the stream, too.