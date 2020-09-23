78°
Latest Weather Blog
TONIGHT: WBRZ presents primetime LSU TV show to get fans ready for COVID-impact home game
BATON ROUGE – Get ready for a very different LSU game day Saturday.
Tiger Stadium will be at 25% capacity and tailgating is banned outside because of the ongoing coronavirus health threat.
Watch WBRZ’s special presentation about what fans need to know ahead of the game. Game Day 2020 will be seen on WBRZ Channel 2 and streaming sites at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The 10 o’clock news will follow the special broadcast.
Encore presentations can be seen on WBRZ Plus Thursday and Friday (Sept. 24, 25) from 7-8 p.m. and 9 to 10 p.m.
Click HERE to watch it live, streaming on WBRZ.com. Check Roku and Amazon Fire TV apps for the stream, too.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dr. Birx visits LSU to discuss COVID-19 response, progress and plan going...
-
I-10 West closure due to jackknifed 18-wheeler on MSR Bridge
-
Livingston teachers call in 'sick' to highlight grievances over Phase 3 guidelines
-
Man shot multiple times in St. Gabriel
-
'Remy loved this game,' parents of fallen football player address teammates ahead...
Sports Video
-
LSU changing the recruiting game with prospect led visits
-
LSU football returns Saturday with no tailgating, 25% capacity in Death Valley
-
What you need to know before you geaux to Tiger Stadium
-
Coach O Weekly Press Conference - Game 1 vs. MSU
-
Coach O speaks with media, says 'most' of team has had coronavirus