TONIGHT: Election results, how to watch WBRZ coverage all night

Saturday, November 16 2019
Polls close at 8 p.m.

Coverage begins with results on WBRZ Channel 2 and WBRZ.com here.

News 2 at Nine on WBRZ +

Watch WBRZ+ on Cox cable channel 1011/ SD 11, Eatel 2, antenna 2.2, Roku app, or streaming live HERE

Election results updated on the WBRZ Channel 2 Facebook page

WBRZ News 2 at 10:00 begins on Channel 2 after the Oklahoma/Baylor game on ABC

