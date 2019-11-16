59°
TONIGHT: Election results, how to watch WBRZ coverage all night
Polls close at 8 p.m.
Coverage begins with results on WBRZ Channel 2 and WBRZ.com here.
News 2 at Nine on WBRZ +
Watch WBRZ+ on Cox cable channel 1011/ SD 11, Eatel 2, antenna 2.2, Roku app, or streaming live HERE
Election results updated on the WBRZ Channel 2 Facebook page
WBRZ News 2 at 10:00 begins on Channel 2 after the Oklahoma/Baylor game on ABC
