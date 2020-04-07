78°
TONIGHT: Be sure to capture a glimpse of largest supermoon of the year

Tuesday, April 07 2020
Source: ABC
By: WBRZ Staff

If you're in need of a little fascination during quarantine, look up into the night sky as tonight will feature the largest supermoon of the year.

A supermoon occurs several times a year when the moon is at it's closest to Earth in orbit.

This one will be named the "Pink Moon", although the name won't  actually reflect the color people will see.

