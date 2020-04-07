TONIGHT: Be sure to capture a glimpse of largest supermoon of the year

If you're in need of a little fascination during quarantine, look up into the night sky as tonight will feature the largest supermoon of the year.

A supermoon occurs several times a year when the moon is at it's closest to Earth in orbit.

Timelapse footage shows tonight's supermoon as seen from North East England. https://t.co/llrkrx1akc pic.twitter.com/04CGGIJ2qA — ABC News (@ABC) April 7, 2020

This one will be named the "Pink Moon", although the name won't actually reflect the color people will see.