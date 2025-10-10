Tomorrow is election day, here's what you need to know

BATON ROUGE — Several different races are happening across the state on Saturday.

In Baton Rouge, two candidates are running for city court judge: Calli Boudreaux and Brenden Craig.

Four candidates are running for the 19th Judicial District Court judge, who will fill the seat previously held by Wilson Fields. Those candidates are Vicky Jones, Elzie Alford Jr., Vernon Thomas, and Dele Adebamiji.

Also on the ballot — a downtown development district tax and two neighborhood crime propositions.

"Only about 65% of the voters in East Baton Rouge Parish have something to vote for tomorrow," East Baton Rouge Registrar of Voters Steve Raborn said.

Raborn says early voting turnout was a little low for this type of election. About 7,700 people early voted in total, both in-person and absentee.

We expect the turnout to be low in the election. Our phones have been very quiet, definitely quieter than usual for an election of this size, but we encourage people to go ahead and vote and be prepared," Raborn said.

Louisiana is one of the few states in the U.S to hold elections on Saturdays.

"The idea behind that is that it will boost voter turnout. Some say that it really hasn't had that effect, but there are any number of reasons for that," WBRZ Political Analyst James Hartman said.

Over in New Orleans, residents are tasked with electing a new mayor. 12 candidates are running to get the position currently held by Latoya Cantrell.

In St. Helena Parish, voters will elect a new assessor. Wesley Blades has held the position since 1997.