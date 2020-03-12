68°
Latest Weather Blog
Tom Hanks tweets update on COVID-19 isolation
AUSTRALIA - Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson say they're taking their Covid-19 isolation "one day at a time" but remain in good spirits.
Hanks said the couple were in Australia and felt tired, with colds, body aches and slight fevers. They isolated themselves Wednesday. The 63-year-old actor said they will be “tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”
March 13, 2020
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Lee and Doyle Girls Hoops Teams Claim State Titles
-
Southern Men and Women hoops teams close out regular season with wins...
-
Collier Cranford's pursuit to becoming an excellent short stop
-
Ed Orgeron issues personal challenge ahead of Spring Football
-
Southeastern Beats Stony Brook for Series Win