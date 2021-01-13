Tom Hanks to host Jan. 20 Inauguration Day special on ABC, other channels

One of America's most beloved actors has been called upon to host an Inauguration Day special that will air across a number of the country's most-watched television channels.

According to Variety, Tom Hanks will helm a primetime special in honor of the inauguration of Joe Biden as President of the United States.

The 90-minute “Celebrating America” special, which will include performances by Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, and Jon Bon Jovi will be broadcast live on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and MSNBC from 7:30-9 p.m. (CST) on Jan. 20.

It will also be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW from Fox and AT&T DirectTV and U-verse.

The program aims to highlight the strength of U.S. democracy, the perseverance of the country’s citizens and the ability to come together during trying times and emerge stronger than ever before.

It will also feature remarks from President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who are expected to address America's diverse and talented population.

“This inauguration presents a unique opportunity to spotlight the resilience and spirit of an America United,” said Tony Allen, CEO of the Presidential Inaugural Committee. “We have witnessed countless heroes this past year step up to the frontlines and serve their fellow Americans, so we are telling their stories, spreading their collective light, and celebrating the best of our country and its people with this prime-time program. Our first priority is safety — so while many of us will be watching safely from our homes, we are creating real moments of connection that highlight a new inclusive American era of leadership that works for and represents all Americans.”