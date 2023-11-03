66°
Tom Hanks makes comment addressing LSU-Alabama game at World War II museum

Friday, November 03 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
NEW ORLEANS - Tom Hanks found his own way to add fuel to the LSU-Alabama rivalry while speaking at the National World War II museum in New Orleans.

In his twelve minute speech, Hanks decided to give a nod to the rivalry and gave his input on the game.

“Hope and faith and collective effort may even lead to LSU beating Alabama tomorrow,” Hanks said, drawing applause and laughter. "If that can happen, ladies and gentlemen, we can accomplish anything to which we set our minds.”

