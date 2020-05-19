Tom Hanks' Baton Rouge-filmed 'Greyhound' to release on AppleTV+

BATON ROUGE- Nearly two years after Tom Hanks' WWII movie 'Greyhound' was filmed in downtown Baton Rouge on the USS Kidd, the major movie release will be on AppleTV+ rather than in theaters due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The World War II drama, written by and starring Tom Hanks, will now premiere in 100 countries on the fairly new streaming device, skipping a traditional release.

The film follows the commander of the titular Navy destroyer as it escorts a military convoy during the second World War. Hanks adapted the screenplay from the novel 'The Good Shepherd.'

The movie was originally supposed to be distributed by Sony Pictures on June 21 for Father's Day weekend.

Instead, 'Greyhound' will be the biggest film release to date for AppleTV+, an emerging competitor for Netflix and Amazon.

You can watch the movie trailer here.

The drama was produced with Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, who both tested positive for the novel coronavirus in March while filming a new Elvis Presley film in Australia. The couple has since recovered.

Hanks caused a buzz in Baton Rouge back in 2018 when he visited the city to film the project. The movie was an exciting project for the Capital Area as Hanks even interacted with fans who watched production along the levee.

And here's a picture of Tom Hanks on the U.S.S. Kidd! Looks like he's enjoying himself! @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/rVBtvSxGAV — Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) April 9, 2018

Hanks is known for his interest in WWII history, having narrated the 'Beyond All Boundaries' attraction at the national WWII museum in New Orleans.