Tom Galligan introduced as LSU's interim president

BATON ROUGE - LSU has formally introduced its interim replacement for President F. King Alexander.

LSU's Board of Supervisors officially welcomed Tom Galligan as the university's interim president Friday.

The university first announced plans to install Galligan as the temporary head in December, after it was announced F. King Alexander would be leaving LSU for Oregon State.

Galligan previously served as dean of LSU’s Paul M. Hebert Law Center and former president of Colby-Sawyer College.