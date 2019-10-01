89°
Tom Cruise meets with Ukrainian President
KIEV, UKRAINE - Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky is at the very center of the latest controversy surrounding President Trump, but this didn't stop Mission Impossible actor, Tom Cruise from meeting with him.
On Monday evening, Cruise accepted Zelensky's invitation to his Kiev office where the two had a friendly chat.
After shaking the actor's hand, Zelensky reportedly said, "You're good looking... like in a movie."
The two discussed possible filming locations for one of Cruise's upcoming productions, and briefly chatted about Zelensky's own stint as an actor.
Cruise isn't the first Hollywood star the Ukrainian leader has met with. Last month, he took time to chat with Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Robin Wright during an event in Kiev.
