Latest Weather Blog
Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9
Six former LSU players will play in the Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay. According to LSU Sports, that is the most of any team in college football.
There are three Tigers on each team with running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams along with safety Tyrann Mathieu who play for the Chiefs and running back Leonard Fournette and linebackers Devin White and Kevin Minter who play for the Buccaneers.
This will be the 20th year straight in a row where a former LSU player participates in the Super Bowl, which ties with Georgia as the longest streak in the SEC, according to LSU Sports.
#SuperBowl Champions— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) February 8, 2021
This. Is. NFLSU. pic.twitter.com/CgROd7X5LV
Tom Brady made his seventh Super Bowl title look familiar - despite moving south to a new team and conference during a pandemic.
Brady threw two touchdown passes to old friend Rob Gronkowski and one to good pal Antonio Brown, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City 31-9 on their home field in Super Bowl 55 on Sunday.
The GOAT extended his Super Bowl titles’ record in his 10th appearance, his first without Patriots coach Bill Belichick. The 43-year-old Brady broke his own mark for oldest player to win a Super Bowl and joins Hall of Famer Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to win one with multiple franchises.
The Buccaneers (15-5) won their second NFL title and first in 18 years while becoming the first team to play the big game at home, capping an unusual and challenging season played through the novel coronavirus. They won three road games as a wild-card team to reach the Super Bowl.
Tampa’s victory prevented Mahomes and the Chiefs (16-3) from becoming the first repeat champions since Brady’s Patriots did it in 2003-04.
The NFL completed its 269-game season on time without any cancellations, a remarkable accomplishment that required nearly 1 million COVID-19 tests for players and team personnel.
Due to the virus, only 25,000 mask-wearing fans were allowed in, including approximately 7,500 vaccinated health care workers who were given free tickets by the NFL. About 30,000 cardboard cutouts made the stadium look full.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Monday morning fire investigation at Sushi Masa on Essen Lane
-
Sunday Journal: An interview with EBR Schools new superintendent, Dr. Sito Narcisse
-
Pharmacists get ready to vaccinate new eligible group
-
Baton Rouge doctor says he tested positive for COVID-19 days after first...
-
Teachers Vaccines
Sports Video
-
Southern Lady Jags down Grambling 70-63
-
Parkview's first ever beach volleyball signee headlines National Signing Day
-
Scotlandville sends 7 Hornet football players to next level on National Signing...
-
St. James' Saivion Jones highlights LSU's National Signing Day class
-
Former Tigers still wearing purple and gold pads in Super Bowl 55