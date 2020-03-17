Tom Brady announces he will not return to the New England Patriots

69°
By: WBRZ Staff
Tom Brady has announced that he will not return to the New England Patriots.

The 42-year-old, who is known as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, is a six-time Super Bowl champion, four-time Super Bowl MVP, 14-time Pro Bowler and three-time NFL MVP.

Ian Rapoport, a reporter with the NFL Network, took to social media to post that Brady is fielding offers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a division rival of the New Orleans Saints, and the Chargers.



