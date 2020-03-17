67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tom Brady announces he will not return to the New England Patriots

52 minutes 15 seconds ago Tuesday, March 17 2020 Mar 17, 2020 March 17, 2020 8:08 AM March 17, 2020 in News
Source: Bleacher Report
By: WBRZ Staff
Tom Brady Photo: Bleacher Report

Tom Brady has announced that he will not return to the New England Patriots.

The 42-year-old, who is known as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, is a six-time Super Bowl champion, four-time Super Bowl MVP, 14-time Pro Bowler and three-time NFL MVP. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days