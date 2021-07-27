Tokyo Olympics: Simone Biles out of team final for U.S.

TOKYO, Japan - As the U.S. Women's Gymnastics team falls behind Russia, Simone Biles is reportedly being pulled from the team final.

According to officials with the Tokyo Olympic Games, 'reports are stating that Biles is being attended to by a trainer and has left the field of play at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.'

The report goes on to say Biles "has not warmed up for the uneven bars, USA's second apparatus and reserve Jordan Chiles has."

Biles faltered on her vault, earning a score of 13.766, the lowest she's received in years. Her error also put the Americans behind Russia.

After the mistake, Biles briefly left the floor before pulling out of the team final.

Due to her impressive track record, all eyes were on the 24-year-old Ohio native in anticipation of a performance that would lead the U.S. to gold in the finals.

Biles is the most decorated female gymnast to date, with an astounding 30 World and Olympic medals.

At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, she became the first female U.S. gymnast to win four gold medals at a single Games.

WBRZ will continue to monitor updates from the U.S. Women's Gymnastics team as they perform in the Tokyo Olympic Games.