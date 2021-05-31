73°
Toddler, two other victims killed in Monday night shooting

WBRZ
WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are currently responding to a fatal shooting on College Drive. 

The incident occurred Monday around 8 p.m. at Fairway View Apartments. The shooting left three victims dead. According to authorities, one of the victims was a toddler. 

More details will be released as they come.

