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Toddler taken to hospital after early Monday morning shooting along Monroe Avenue

3 hours 38 minutes 17 seconds ago Monday, May 04 2026 May 4, 2026 May 04, 2026 11:45 AM May 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A toddler was shot early Monday morning along Monroe Avenue, Baton Rouge Police said. 

The shooting happened near the intersection of Monroe and North 28th Street around 4 a.m. Officials added that the toddler was taken to the hospital before an ambulance arrived at the scene.

The toddler was hospitalized in stable condition, BRPD added.

A BRPD spokesperson said the shooting is under investigation.

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