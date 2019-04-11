83°
Toddler survives 60-foot fall from apartment, lands on car

3 hours 32 minutes 34 seconds ago Thursday, April 11 2019 Apr 11, 2019 April 11, 2019 11:53 AM April 11, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KIRO
REDMOND, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a 20-month-old boy survived a six-story fall from suburban Seattle apartment window after the toddler landed on the roof of a parked car that cushioned the impact of the plunge.
  
Redmond police spokesman James Perry told the KIRO television station that the toddler "landed in a way where the car absorbed enough of the impact that he was awake and crying when paramedics arrived" Wednesday afternoon.
  
The boy was in serious but stable condition at a hospital.
  
Perry said the toddler was alone in a bedroom, while his mother and two siblings were in another room.
  
Investigators believe the boy propped himself on the edge of a window that was cracked open, pushed through a screen and tumbled about 60 feet.
